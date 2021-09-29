Rate3 (RTE) Market Cap Reaches $395,912.59

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 50.3% lower against the dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $395,912.59 and $60,502.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00054920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00120337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00166267 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

