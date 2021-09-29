Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

RJF stock opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 101,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,280,000 after acquiring an additional 65,993 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 172,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after acquiring an additional 91,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $1,004,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

