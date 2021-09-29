Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 70,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,029,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,987,000 after acquiring an additional 514,609 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 668,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after acquiring an additional 105,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 144,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.