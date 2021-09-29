Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $34.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.71.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 1,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $383.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.93. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
Recommended Story: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.