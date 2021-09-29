Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $34.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 1,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $383.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.93. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

