Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $136.12

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 136.12 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 134 ($1.75). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.76), with a volume of 50,443 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £210.08 million and a P/E ratio of 22.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio is 0.20%.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

