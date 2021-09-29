Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Redwire has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

