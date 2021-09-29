Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,630 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.56.

Shares of PENN opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.07. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

