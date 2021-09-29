Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 430 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 87.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

