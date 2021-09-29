Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,585 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 9.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 26.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.05. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.