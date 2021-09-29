Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $154.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.47 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. KGI Securities began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

