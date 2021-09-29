Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $214,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $258.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.06 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.20.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,241.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,329 shares of company stock valued at $86,673,941 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

