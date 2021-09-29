Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

FBHS stock opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

