Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 53,551 shares.The stock last traded at $30.44 and had previously closed at $29.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $508.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

