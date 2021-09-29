Render Token (RNDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $147.51 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $147.51 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00054354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00119523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00169272 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 166,353,497 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.