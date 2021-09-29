Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RPHM) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 6th

Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:RPHM) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 6th. Reneo Pharmaceuticals had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bali Muralidhar purchased 111,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $949,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory J. Flesher bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 127,236 shares of company stock worth $1,069,581.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

