Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Trading Down 4.2%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $308.67 and last traded at $309.71. Approximately 1,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 384,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.65.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

