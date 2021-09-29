Research Analysts Offer Predictions for T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for T-Mobile US in a report issued on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $126.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.69 and its 200-day moving average is $137.46. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $157.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

