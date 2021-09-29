Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/20/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/14/2021 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

9/14/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from $83.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/14/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Oracle was given a new $89.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/10/2021 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2021 – Oracle was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

ORCL stock opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $92.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,876 shares of company stock valued at $48,248,696. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

