Reviewing Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Creative Technology and Corsair Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Corsair Gaming 0 3 6 0 2.67

Corsair Gaming has a consensus price target of $41.44, indicating a potential upside of 55.57%. Given Corsair Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Creative Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Technology and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A Corsair Gaming 7.63% 40.73% 14.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creative Technology and Corsair Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Technology $61.15 million 1.77 -$17.57 million N/A N/A Corsair Gaming $1.70 billion 1.47 $103.22 million $1.55 17.19

Corsair Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Technology.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Creative Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Technology Company Profile

Creative Technology Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of digitised sound and video boards, computers and related multimedia, and personal digital entertainment products. Its products include amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, and software. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Europe. The company was founded by Wong Hoo Sim and Kai Wa Ng in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. In addition, the company offers coaching and training, and other services. It sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

