Reviewing Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE) & Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Foresight Acquisition and Oak Street Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Street Health 0 2 12 0 2.86

Oak Street Health has a consensus target price of $66.57, suggesting a potential upside of 44.13%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Foresight Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Foresight Acquisition and Oak Street Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health $882.77 million 12.60 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -83.98

Foresight Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of Foresight Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Acquisition and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -27.56% -88.34% -24.64%

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Foresight Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foresight Acquisition

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

