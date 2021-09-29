Rhumbline Advisers Acquires New Shares in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 223,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Asensus Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $8,776,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $3,341,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $2,513,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $1,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

ASXC stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 1,162.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

