Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Vishay Precision Group worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.45 million, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.