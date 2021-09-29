Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of AXT worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AXT by 30.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after buying an additional 305,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 184.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AXT by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 107,677 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 156.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 84,119 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. AXT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $15.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $352.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

