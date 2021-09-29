Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Mercantile Bank worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBWM. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBWM opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $511.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

