Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United States Cellular were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 840.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

United States Cellular stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

