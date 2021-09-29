Rhumbline Advisers Sells 17,197 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,197 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 346,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $826.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

