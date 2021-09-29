Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,583 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of REV Group worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 210,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 2.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

