Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,017 Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLX opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

