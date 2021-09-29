Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,523 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Luxfer were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 14.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

