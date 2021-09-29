Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.43

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 131608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Rice Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter worth $60,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter worth $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter worth $125,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE)

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

