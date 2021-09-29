Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.44

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.44 and traded as high as C$43.92. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$42.82, with a volume of 44,169 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 21.31.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$371.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total value of C$123,840.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,353 shares in the company, valued at C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

