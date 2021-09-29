Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of RIGL opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $623.60 million, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. Analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 109,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,076,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,390,000 after purchasing an additional 121,023 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $16,608,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

