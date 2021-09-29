Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON RMV opened at GBX 691.60 ($9.04) on Wednesday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 767.80 ($10.03). The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 710.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 649.26. The firm has a market cap of £5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 39.22.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 605.14 ($7.91).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.