RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.50

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.50 and traded as high as C$22.37. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$22.08, with a volume of 975,375 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REI.UN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 5,000 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at C$810,521.60.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

