Robert Brown Sells 91,000 Shares of Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) insider Robert Brown sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.14 ($4.38), for a total value of A$558,558.00 ($398,970.00).

Robert Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cedar Woods Properties alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Brown sold 109,000 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.30 ($4.50), for a total value of A$686,482.00 ($490,344.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Cedar Woods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.00%.

About Cedar Woods Properties

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, townhouses, and office developments.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Woods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Woods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.