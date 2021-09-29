Robert W. Baird Lowers Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $36.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.86.

COLD opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

