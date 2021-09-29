Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.