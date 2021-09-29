Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth $75,889,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Parsons by 973.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after buying an additional 375,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Parsons by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after buying an additional 281,198 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 168,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 152,306 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

