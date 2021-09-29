Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $110,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

