Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $96,000 Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 516.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.