Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 676 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,159.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after acquiring an additional 368,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 669.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,967,000 after acquiring an additional 271,225 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $33,892,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 380.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 112,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RCD stock opened at $148.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

