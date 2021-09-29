Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of MGP opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

