Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 244,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $131,545.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,642 shares of company stock worth $315,439 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALTG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.99 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.01. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

