Roger M. Marino Sells 10,825 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 143.73 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.35.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,304,000 after buying an additional 34,507 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,937,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

