Router Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.84 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.21 million and $2.84 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.07 or 0.00007157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00105328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00137281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,845.64 or 0.99916765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.19 or 0.06875237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.47 or 0.00772992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,235,644 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

