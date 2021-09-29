Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Up to $14.62

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $15.20. Rover Group shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 620 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROVR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

