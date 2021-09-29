Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Anglo American from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.55.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.