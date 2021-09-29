Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Trading Up 0.7%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.41 and last traded at $44.47. Approximately 9,508,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDS-A shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

