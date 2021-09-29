Rublix (RBLX) Price Hits $0.0209

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Rublix has a market cap of $432,666.30 and approximately $3,058.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00136818 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,443.43 or 1.00096539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.66 or 0.06793598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00800237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rublix Coin Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io . The official website for Rublix is rublix.io . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rublix

