Rune (RUNE) Price Reaches $202.20 on Top Exchanges

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Rune coin can now be bought for $202.20 or 0.00489733 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $46,902.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00065063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00103181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00136331 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,327.61 or 1.00095575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.23 or 0.06813640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.02 or 0.00772663 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

